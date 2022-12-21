Duggan: “Hoy la seguridad hizo todo bien”

El periodista Pablo Duggan defendió el operativo de seguridad pese a que los futbolistas de la Selección no pudieron completar la caravana. “No existe un operativo que pueda contener 5 millones de personas. Me hubiera gustado que vayan a la Casa Rosada pero menos mal que no fueron porque hubiera sido una masacre”, dijo el conductor de C5N.

Y agregó: “Tenemos que estar contentos que no hubo muertos”.

Duggan defendió el operativo de Seguridad de las tres jurisdicciones pese a que Chiqui Tapia solo saludó a Sergio Berni.