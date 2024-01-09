Duggan se comió una fake news

En la emoción del vivo, el conductor de Duro De Domar dijo anoche que se estaba produciendo un cacerolazo en la Quinta de Olivos, justo el día que Javier Milei se había mudado formalmente. Al rato, el conductor se tuvo que desdecir: “Nos comimos una fake de las redes, puede pasar”.