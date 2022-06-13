Duhalde dijo que el Papa no renuncia

En diálogo con Eduardo Feinmann, el ex presidente interino contó detalles de su visita al Vaticano. Dijo que el problema de “la gamba” se estaría superando con kinesiología. Duhalde subrayó que lo encontró a Francisco de muy buen humor. Descartó categóricmente que vaya a renunciar mientras este bine de la cabeza. En la despedida, el Papa broméo “nos vemos en el cielo ya que el infierno está repleto”.