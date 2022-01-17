Dura crítica de Luis D’Elía a Cristina por los “presos políticos”

Luis D’Elía, uno de los impulsores de la marcha del 1° de febrero para “echar” a la Corte Suprema, le agradeció a Alberto Fernández sus gestiones “en favor de los presos políticos” y cuestionó duramente a la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner.

“Quiero agradecerle a @alferdez y a sus Ministros todo lo realizado en favor de los Presos Políticos; la libertad condicional de varios, la asistencia y la ayuda a varios que están en la lona, su comunicación permanente con los compañeros @CFKArgentina ??? Bien, Gracias”, fue el tuit fulminante.