Duro cruce entre un sindicalista de ATE y Novaresio por la medida de fuerza

El periodista trató de “mentiroso” al titular del gremio de los estatales.

El titular del gremio de los estatales Rodolfo Aguiar se cruzó con Luis Novaresio por la medida de fuerza que realizaron este miércoles en todas las dependencias oficiales.

Todo comenzó cuando Aguiar aseguró que la mayoría de los 11 mil empleados despedidos rindieron concurso, ante lo cual Novaresio lo tildó de “mentiroso”. A partir de ese momento comenzó un intercambio tenso al aire.