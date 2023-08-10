Duro editorial de Antonio Laje por el caso de Morena: “Berni es un inútil”

El periodista Antonio Laje hizo una editorial este jueves por el crimen de Morena. Dijo que este domingo “es un buen momento para cambiar la cosas” y le echó la culpa a la dirigencia política, pero también a la Policía y a la Justicia, por el avance de la inseguridad. “Si algo tiene razón Berni, gran inútil en su cargo, es que el problema se resuelve fácil si tenés una dirigencia que quiere terminar con la delincuencia”, dijo Laje.

Y agregó: “Nos fuimos acostumbrando a estos casos, nosotros también tenemos responsabilidad”.