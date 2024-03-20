Duro editorial de Baby: “No me gustaría tener un país donde no se pueda nombrar al presidente”

El periodista dijo que no ve cambios. Y reclamó por el ajuste a los jubilados.

Baby Etchecopar hizo un duro editorial en su programa en que se quejó de los trolls del Gobierno y reclamó que el ajuste no lo paguen los jubilados.

“No me gustaría tener un país donde no se pueda nombrar a un presidente… Vamos por el medio, pero pegando a los dos lados. Parece que hay que ser obsecuente y pegarle a Cristina. Milei tiene que escucharme a mi, los jubilados lloran por la calle”, dijo.

Y agregó: “Si me autocensuro, usted no me escucha más. Hasta ahora no sentí ningún cambio. Milei, no me digas nada por Twitter, si tenés algo me lo decís a solas”. 

 