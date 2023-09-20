Duro editorial de Diego Sehinkman contra Milei

Fue luego de haber revelado que el candidato se negó a ir a su programa el domingo.

Luego de haber revelado que Javier Milei faltó al programa del domingo pasado cuando la producción se negó a cambiar los invitados de ese día, el conductor Diego Sehinkman le dedicó su editorial al conflicto con el libertario.

Dijo que “es una mentira” que tenían preparada una “emboscada“, como dijo Milei al retuitear una nota de un sitio. “Mile estuvo invitado a este programa 100 veces, no 500 veces, si hay alguien que conoce este programa es Milei. Es mentira que se le tendió una emboscada. Yo advertí que es preocupante que te empiecen a revisar listas de invitados (…) Lo más dramático son las formas. La revisión de listas no es un buen síntoma”, lanzó Sehinkman.

Y agregó: “A mi me incomodó un mensaje a la producción donde Milei insultaba a los invitados”.