Duro editorial de Navarro contra Cristina: “¿Por qué el pueblo tiene que bancarse a Milei por los caprichos de una persona?”

El periodista ultra K criticó la postura de la ex vice y pidió que se corra de las decisiones.

Roberto Navarro fue un vocero en las sombras de Cristina Kirchner. Se cansó de “ponerle el cuerpo”, como él mismo lo reconoce, pero la paciencia se habría agotado. En su programa de radio, el periodista se preguntó “por qué el pueblo tiene que bancarse a Milei por los caprichos de una persona”, en clara alusión a la ex vice. Y pidió abiertamente una interna para decidir la conducción del kirchnerismo de cara al futuro.

No es todo. Navarro dio a entender que cerca de Cristina lo amenazaron con sacarle pauta o hasta rosquear para “bajarlo” de la grilla de Telecentro. “En julio de 2020, Cristina retuiteó una nota de Página 12 contra Alberto”, se quejó el periodista, dando a entender que las críticas fueron prematuras.

“Cristina evitó que Scioli tenga una interna y perdimos, lo puso a Alberto de presidente …. a mitad de mandato lo puso a Massa, después le armó la interna a Massa con Grabois. Si seguis haciendo las mismas cosas, vamos a perder”, lanzó Navarro.