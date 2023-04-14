Duro revés para Alfredo Coto en la causa por el arsenal: Casación revocó su sobreseimiento

El empresario había sido beneficiado por la Cámara Federal. El fallo también involucra a su hijo.

Alfredo Coto está muy cerca de ir a un juicio por el arsenal encontrado en el depósito del supermercado ubicado en la calle Paysandú al 1800. En el lugar había 227 granadas, 41 proyectiles de gases, 26 armas de fuego, más de 3000 municiones, chalecos antibala, cascos y escudos tácticos.

Coto y su hijo había sido sobreseídos en primera instancia y luego en la Cámara Federal.

Pero ahora la Cámara de Casación revocó el fallo. La decisión fue dictada por la Sala IV, integrada por Gustavo Hornos, Javier Carbajo y Mariano Borinsky.

“La gravedad de los hechos investigados recae en la particular circunstancia de que una considerable parte del material secuestrado pertenecía a distintas fuerzas de seguridad públicas”, dijo Hornos.

De las 26 armas de fuego, se verificó que 8 no contaban con credencial de tenencia; otras 8 estaban registradas a nombre de la firma “S. SRL” con pedido de secuestro; parte del material era de la Policía Federal Argentina Guardia de Infantería; y otras 25 armas, pese a estar inscriptas bajo la titularidad de Coto como usuario colectivo, no fueron halladas en el lugar de guarda inspeccionado.

“El hallazgo de armamento destinado originalmente a fuerzas de seguridad en un establecimiento privado reputa, cuanto mínimo, un hecho de marcada gravedad, atento a la peligrosidad que representan en sí mismos los elementos incautados por su propia funcionalidad y el peligro común que puede generar para la ciudadanía que dichos materiales que se destinan exclusivamente a las fuerzas de seguridad terminen, sin ningún tipo de control y explicaciones, bajo la custodia de particulares, en condiciones de uso inmediato”.

Además de Coto y de su hijo, también se anuló el sobreseimiento de dos miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad. Uno era responsable de la Armería de la Agrupación Albatros de la Prefectura Naval Argentina. El otro titula del Departamento de Armas y Protección Personal de la Policía de la Provincia de Buenos Aires.