Echaron a Julia Mengolini de C5N: qué dijo

La periodista lo anunció en sus redes. Qué hay detrás.

Julia Mengolini anunció este viernes en sus redes sociales que fue despedida de C5N, donde participaba de varios programas.

“Han decidido prescindir de mis servicios en @C5N. He recibido mucho afecto de parte de mis compañeros del canal y eso me llena el alma y los buenos momentos quedan para siempre como recuerdos felices, aún en un año durísimo… Como siempre, me encontrarán en @futurockOk”, fue el mensaje que escribió Mengolini, que también replicó el mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, donde acumula más de 273 mil seguidores.

Mengolini venía teniendo participación activa en Duro de Domar pero también en otros programas. Su salida, ¿ es parte de un plan del canal para descontaminarse del kirchnerismo duro?

Algunas fuetes sostiene que sí. “quiere dar un gesto al nuevo gobierno y habilitar una convivencia pacifica”. Veremos.