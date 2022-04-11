Echarri cree imposible el retorno de Macri

El actor k, Pablo Echarri , fue entrevistado por C5N para repasar la actualidad política. Echarri sostuvo que “Macri no tiene chances de volver al gobierno ya que quedo muy fresco el fracaso de su gestión”. Sobre el momento de internismo que vive el gobierno actual, dijo que “la elección 2023 aun se puede ganar si se reordena la coalición oficialista “.