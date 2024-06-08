Echarri sigue con sus dardos al gobierno de Milei y le contestó a Karina

“La búsqueda del Gobierno es que la crisis la pague la clases media”, lanzó el actor K.

Pablo Echarri sigue dando notas y repartiendo críticas al gobierno de Javier Milei. “La búsqueda del Gobierno es que la crisis esta la pague la clases media….Algunas veces tenemos que tocar ahorros para pagar gastos corrientes. El tema es estar cambiando ahorros por gastos corrientes”, dijo el actor en una nota con LAM.

Echarri ya había afirmado que tenía que cambiar dólares para llegar a fin de mes. Esas declaraciones tuvieron amplia repercusión. Hasta el propio Presidente y su hermana se hicieron eco.

“Vos me estás diciendo que estás gastando dólares que has comprado en el gobierno KK, cuando había controles y quien lo hacía lo perseguían por fugar dólares? Además seguro los comprabas al oficial así te llevabas el subsidio… VLLC!”, fue el mensaje de Karina Milei.

Ahora el actor le contestó al “Jefe”. “Me sorprende que alguien tan importante dedique tiempo en dar una opinión tan confusa. Nadie podía adquirir más de 200 dólares al valor oficial”, dijo.