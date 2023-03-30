Echegaray se acordó del pasado de Telpuk

Durante su declaración indagatoria en el juicio por la valija de Antonini Wilson, Ricardo Echegaray cuestionó la mediatización que tuvo el  escándalo en ese momento. “Había un canal que ponía imágenes cada veinte minutos”, dijo, en alusión a TN, el canal que reveló el caso.

En ese contexto, el ex titular de la AFIP dijo que una testigo, a quien no mencionó, “salía en el Bailando y en la revista Playboy”, en clara alusión de María Luján Telpuk, la testigo estrella del juicio que todavía no declaró.