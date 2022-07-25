Edi Zunino comienza en radio del Plata

El ex director de Noticias y actual presentador de noticias en A24, Edi Zunino, comenzara una aventura en Radio del Plata.Café a las 10, es el titulo del programa de una Radio del Plata que intentará relanzarse una ves más.

Otro que se sumará es Luis Ventura , con Ventura Show 1030. Zunino y Ventura habría arreglado un sueldo fijo mientras que otra figura como Chiche  Gelblung arregló tener segundos libes para descargar sus anuciantes.