Edith Hermida se pregunta que le ven a Cristina Pérez

La panelista de Bendita no se guardó nada en su paso por C5N. Cuando le exhibieron la foto de la periodista Cristina Pérez, al pedirle una opinión sobre ella, dijo : “no se que le vieron las marcas para que venda tanto”. Se refirió fundamentalmente a una conocida marca de cremas anti arrugas. “Tiene cero empatía con las mujeres , no me transmite nada”, afirmó con una sonrisa de oreja a oreja.