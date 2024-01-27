Eduardo Serenellini, cerca de quedar afuera del Gobierno

Se vendría otra renuncia forzada. La interna en el área Comunicación es cuerpo a cuerpo.

Si hay una interna clara en este gobierno está representada por el área de Comunicación. Desde el arranque hubo varias bajas. El verdadero problema es que el presidente y su entorno descreen de una relación profesional y sana con la prensa.

Una anécdota pinta esta situación Eduardo Roust, que duró unos días como Subsecretario de Comunicación aunque nunca fue nombrado, tuvo un rápido impacto de este choque en el área. “¿Qué comunicamos?”, preguntó a un superior al terminar una de las primeras reuniones de gabinete. “Absolutamente nada”, fue la tajante respuesta.

Desde ese momento pasaron varias cosas y esta semana, por una supuesta filtración a la prensa de la reunión de Gabinete, eyectaron al ministro de Infraestructura, Guillermo Ferraro.

En el caso de Serenellini molesta al equipo de Santiago Caputo su sobre exposición en roles que no les corresponderían, por ejemplo reuniones con empresarios de distintos sectores. Y a los medios les prometió que se pagará la deuda por publicidad. Todas esas gestiones no contarían con la autorización política correspondiente.

Por otro lado, Serenellini tiene grandes inconvenientes para posicionar un segundo en su área. Al principio ofreció el oro y el moro a varios de sus colegas amigos para que asumieran su cobertura de espaldas. “No hay plata”, le contestaron mientras le sacaron su escritorio.

El periodista de conocida trayectoria en canal 26 renunció a LN+ porque pensaba tener una carrera en el Estado exitosa.  Hoy se encuentra en la amarga situación de ser empujado por los ex Jaimitos que lo quieren afuera. Su lugar en los fines de semana televisivos de noticias ya lo ocupó Horacio Cabak.

 