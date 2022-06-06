Eduardo Valdés otro enemigo del off the record

El diputado Nacional se sumó a los flamante detractores de Kulfas. El extraño análisis de la interna.

“Cuando sos un alto funcionario tenes que hablar en ON”, se despachó el amigo del presidente, Eduardo Valdés por C5n. A propósito de la voráz interna del gobierno que le costó el cargo a Matías Kulfas, el diputado nacional apoyó la desición de “usar la lapicera” por parte del presidente. Se alineó a los críticos del off, cuando se saber que Valdés recibe continuamente periodistas en su reducto cultural Café las Palabras.

Denominó “cobardes” a los que insinuaron a través de un off que en el Gasoducto Néstor Kirchner se estaría armando una licitación a medida. Según Valdés muchos se incomodan porque Cristina y Alberto van reslviendo sus diferencias.