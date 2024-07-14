EE.UU. no puede franquear la violencia pese a que a Biden lo invistió una poeta

El nuevo intento de magnicidio a Trump pone a la democracia occidental en nuevos apremios. Dos opciones que siguen consolidando las opciones radicalizadas.

Quizás a esta altura pocos lo recordarán pero a Joe Biden lo invistió un torrente de poesía, cuando la galardonada juvenil  Amanda Gorman realizó un bello discurso esperando que lo peor de la violencia política en los EEUU fuera disipada por un gobierno integracionista. Eso quedó otra vez en deuda.

 

Biden fue incapaz de ampliar un alternativa activa de muro hacia los sectores radicalizados y negacionistas seguidores de Donald Trump, quien pese a estar procesado por la Justicia se encamina a ganarla a un candidato debilitado y aturdido por el paso del tiempo. El nuevo intento de magnicidio hacia la persona de candidato republicano puede llegar a ser el garrotazo final a intentar consolidar un dispositivo contenedor de la democracia en sus valores esenciales, respetos y garantías públicas.

Es altamente probable que ese disparo en la oreja de Trump le dé mayores fuerzas y convicciones a sus seguidores de que se está ante una suerte de Super hombre.

No tenemos miedo, Dios evitó que pasara lo impensable”, fueron las místicas palabras del sobreviviente del atentado.

 

El tirador era un ex estudiante Thomas Matthew Crooks, de 20 años, quien se graduó en 2022 del Bethel Park High School. Estaba fichado como votante Republicano y también aportate en la campañas demócratas.

Barack Obama dijo que “no hay absolutamente ningún lugar para la violencia política en nuestra democracia, aunque todavía no sabemos exactamente qué sucedió, todos deberíamos sentirnos aliviados de que el ex presidente Trump no haya resultado gravemente herido”.

A Crooks lo redujeron a tiros, detectado en la azotea a 300 metros del acto que hablaba el líder republicano. Ho habrá testimonio en primera persona si se trató de un loco suelto o algo planificado.  Utilizó un rifle semi automático. Un  arma muy fácil de adquirir para los norteamericanos.  ¿ Qué pasó con los servicios de inteligencia ?

Cuando participó de la ceremonia de su investidura, Biden y los suyos se emocionaron con el discurso de la poeta negra, Amanda. Ella desde chiquita tuvo limitaciones de lenguaje y auditivas, lo que no impidió que cultivara un universo interior que le permitió llegar a esa ceremonia consagratoria.

La poeta, militante de los derechos civiles, había soñado con “bajar las armas para estirar los brazos hacia el otro”. Tres años depués nada cambió, por el contrario empeoró. Trump será consagrado candidato oficial a la presidencia por el partido republicano., Su puño en alto, mientras que custodios lo introducían con frenesí en al auto y su oreja derecha sangrando, ha sido un increíble cierre de campaña. Casi que Biden debería rendirse.

Horacio Caride