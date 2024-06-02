Efecto De la Torre: quiebres en el bloque de la LLA de la provincia de Buenos Aires

Quedaron divididos en varias pedazos. El hermano del ex funcionario de Capital Humano representa un peligro para la Rosada, corriéndolos por derecha. Kicillof mira atento.

La estruendosa salida del Secretario de la Niñez y Adolescencia Pablo De la Torre está generando movimientos sísmicos dentro de la estructura legislativa de la LLA. Es que el hermano del ex funcionario, Joaquin De la Torre , arrastra consigo a otros dos senadores bonaerenses: Florencia Arietto (que se sumó también después de irse del PRO) y Carlos Curestis.

Misma situación se producirá en la Cámara baja provincial con la ruptura del legislador el “Turco” Esper. Estas movidas rupturistas se suman a otras segmentaciones producidas tras la campaña con la distancia que tomó el senador bonaerense Carlos Kikuchi, un ex periodista que fue fundamental en el armado de la provincia para la LLA.

Todas estas des inteligencias aumentadas por el primer escándalo de corrupción que sacude al gobierno, a propósito de los alimentos por vencer y sin  salida de un depósito que administra Pettovello y de los nombramientos tercerizados por una ONG de personal en el ministerio, generan un verdadero problema para el oficialismo con vistas a las elecciones de mitad de término.

Kicillof mira con suma atención esta crisis interna del partido libertario ya que puede favorecerlo, no solo electoralmente sino con varios temas que quiere sacar desde los legislativo. Muchos apuntan a una situación que se agrava: las vacantes en la Corte Suprema provincial. De hecho, están trabajando con 3 integrantes de los 7 postulados por la ley.

 

 