El “17 de Octubre” de Recoleta tuvo forcejeos , torpezas y un fuerte aviso violento

Cientos de militantes peronistas , dirigentes k rodeando la casa de la vice presidenta y chocaron con la policía de Larreta.

La movilización permanente que dispuso el kirchnerismo, en torno a la defensa, de su líder tuvo un sábado de super acción en la Recoleta. Funcionarios como la portavoz Gabriela Cerruti, el gobernador Áxel Kicillof , o dirigentes sociales como Juan Grabois, estuvieron en medio de lis incidentes.

Forcejeos, palos, heridos de ambos lados. Vallas que fueron derribadas entendiendo que el gobierno porteño las puso para provocar . Torpezas y fanatismo un coctel explosivo en medio del pedido del fiscal Luciani de 12 años de prisión para Cristina.

Los militantes k denunciaron infiltrados y excesos de la policía porteña….

 

La decisión de poner vallados en Recoleta , por parte del gobierno porteño, tuvo un efecto negativo que amplió la tensión.

