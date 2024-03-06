El abrazo entre Milei y Villarruel

¿Fue sincero? Se está hablando mucho de perfiles diferenciados y recelos por promesas incumplidas. El abrazo fue afectusoso. ¿ Se puede separar lo personal de lo político? Dicen que Karina los distancia. El abrazo entre ambos son de esas imágenes de archivo que podrán resucitar otras lecturas a futuro.