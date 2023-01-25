El absurdo debate sobre el espacio en los medios: Báez Sosa o Lucio

Se instaló, en redes, una polémica sobre el rol de los medios tradicionales. El objetivo de los cuestionadores es apuntar contra activistas y de paso también encierra una nueva tendencia: “todos somos periodistas”.

Dos casos aberrantes del crimen y la impiedad se cruzaron de forma impensada en los habituales debates sin sentido, agitados desde las redes. La nueva plaza pública que intenta imponer la verdad por fuera de los medios tradicionales genera una supuesta democracia ardiente donde “todos somos periodistas”. ¿Importa más un tema que otro en los medios llamados tradicionales?

Quien no haya paseado por una redacción, igualmente podrá imaginarse que los medios cubren solo algunos temas de los millones que ocurren en la Argentina,  y mucho más aún en el planeta. La gran paradoja de la globalilización y las nuevas tecnologías imperantes,  es creer que tenemos al alcance  el “todo”. La creencia de poder abarcar todo atenta con la otra idea del servicio informativo que es hacer de lo interesante algo digerible e inteligible.

El periodismo profesional intenta entonces (siempre hablando los de buena voluntad) focalizar aquellos temas que son de mayor interés público y que a la vez sean fáciles de explicar, es decir como suele señalarse: “Esto a mi también me puede llegar a pasar“.

Por supuesto que el medio, sobre todo la televisión, apuesta a los temas que la gente sigue, porque eso da rating. Estas cuestiones, muchas veces, generan inquietantes incomodidades en los profesionales, semejantes a aquellos artistas que deben hacer temas jingleros solo para sobrevivir y que alguien los escuche.

En el caso de Fernando Báez Sosa es indudable que contiene aspectos que despiertan el interés público por la noticia. Fernando era un chico joven, bueno, que como dice su mamá “solo quería divertirse en su primer veraneo con amigos”.

¿Cómo no ponerse en los zapatos de los padres de Fernando, todos aquellos que somos padres, tíos o abuelos? Esas primeras salidas donde los adolescentes despliegan alas de libertad, generan miedos genuinos entre quienes los vienen protegiendo como pichones frágiles ante la maldad externa.

Si a ello le agregamos la emoción que envuelve el caso, los protagonistas mediáticos, o también -por qué no- el otro lado inquietante: ¿Cómo otro grupo de jóvenes, de la misma edad que Fernando, pudieron actuar con tanta maldad hasta matar a una persona con patadas mientras estaba en el suelo indefenso? ¿Estamos absolutamente seguros que nuestro hijos tendrán siempre buena gente entre sus amigos para no descarrilar hacia una manada de salvajes? Son preguntas que nos hacemos los periodistas, a la hora de tratar de ver lo que le interesa a la gente.

Báez o Lucio no es una opción real . Los dos juntos por justicia , que eso no la hacen los medios sino las leyes y quienes las interpretan

 

En el caso de Lucio, el niño de 5 años asesinado por una pareja de mujeres (una la madre y la otra su novia) :  estamos ante un tema escabroso muy difícil de narrar. Por supuesto que escandaliza.  La forma más didáctica de abarcarlo sería con especialistas en la niñez , o la necesidad de una nueva ley, por la cual se busca prevenir violaciones de derechos de los niños y adolescentes, y establecer capacitaciones obligatorias para médicos, docentes y funcionarios  que tengan contacto con la niñez

Es desgastante hacer de esto una pugna por el centimetraje mediático o un Boca -River de estos dos casos policiales. Ambos,  atraviesan la sociedad de una manera contundente e interpelan a todos.

Una serie de activistas en redes apuntan al colectivo de feministas como una suerte de guarda barreras del caso Lucio. Lo cierto es que ellas también muchas veces radicalizan los debates con consignas agresivas en pugna por detener los femicidios, una bandera que nadie en su sano juicio puede no apoyar.

Los ataques de quienes quieren más espacio para el caso Lucio fueron quirúrgicos hacia la colega de TN, Marina Abiuso, responsable de género del medio. Según los nuevos “gourmets de medios” , ella sería una de las responsable del desbalance en la cobertura. Además de ser una acusación injusta es de un increíble desconocimiento de cómo funciona la lógica interna de los canales, radios y multi plataformas.

Báez o Lucio no es una opción real. Los dos juntos por justicia. De eso no se encargan los medios, sino las leyes y quienes las interpretan.

Horacio Caride

 