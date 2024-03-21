El ajuste se llevó hasta los cocineros

El programa “Cocineros argentinos” llevaba 16 temporadas. Qué otros programas se levantan.

Cocineros argentinos, el programa emblemático de la TV Pública que llevaba 16 temporadas, llegó a su fin. Las nuevas autoridades decidieron cortar la emisión a fin de mes con el argumento de la reducción de costos.

Era el único programa tercerizado que se había salvado de la poda a principios de año, cuando resolvió no renovar este año los contratos de las tiras diarias que conducían Ernestina Pais (Mañanas Públicas), Coco Silly (Noches de Mente) y Luli Trujllo y Pablo Caruso (Desiguales).

Además, no va a salir más el noticiero del fin de semana, que conducían Daniel López, Silvia Fernández y Diana Zurco. Y se levantaráel magazine “En Casa”, sobre temas de salud, nutrición, prevención y estilo de vida, y un programa que se lanzó hace dos meses, que está dedicado a las personas que aman a los perros.