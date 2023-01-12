El arquero de Vélez, un proteccionista de los pájaros

Un hecho inusual ocurrió en el partido que Vélez le ganó por penales a Nacional de Montevideo. El arquero de Vélez, el uruguayo Buián salvó a dos pichones de teros que estaban siendo atacados por teros adultos. Fue antes que se convirtiera en héroe atajando tres penales. Su gesto respetuoso de la naturaleza contrastó con los incidentes previos en el partido entre las dos hinchadas.