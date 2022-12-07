El asesor de Alberto Fernández que debió renunciar volvería a Indalo

Se trata de Julián Leunda. Quedó en la mira de Cristina por los chats del viaje de Lago Escondido. Dicen que cumpió órdenes de autoridades del canal oficialista.

El ex Jefe de Asesores del Presidente, Julián Leunda, debió renunciar por pedido de Alberto, quien no lo pudo proteger ante la fuerte embestida de Cristina. Un caso similar había ocurrido con el ex vocero Juan Pablo Biondi. En este caso, Leunda quedó salpicado por la filtración de los chats del viaje de funcionarios judiciales a Lago Escondido, invitados por directivos del Grupo Clarín.

Leunda habría prometido a los involucrados de los chats hackeados protección periodística del canal C5N de quien fuera encargado de relaciones institucionales. El ex asesor presidencial había llegado a la Rosada de la mano del mandamás del canal, Fabián de Sousa. Dicen que su misión allí era empatizar con medios opositores, tejiendo vínculos amistosos con De Sousa  previendo un cambio de gobierno en 2023.

Ya afuera del esquema de gobierno, allegados aseguraron a este medio que volvería a cumplir alguna función en el canal del Grupo Indalo.

Recordemos que el día que Alberto Fernández se enteró de la renuncia de Martín Guzmán, el primer mandatario estaba disfrutando de un asado con Leunda, en la casa de De Sousa.

 