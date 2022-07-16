El banco Ciudad avanza en la asistencia en cooperativas

La ministra María Migliore, a cargo de Desarrollo Humano y Hábitat del Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, junto al director del Banco Ciudad Gastón Rossi, la directora del instituto de Vivienda de la Ciudad (IVC) Fernanda Reyes y los legisladores de la Ciudad Facundo del Gaiso y Hernán Reyes, mantuvieron  un encuentro con los trabajadores de la Cooperativa “Red de Barrios”  que obtuvo asistencia crediticia para avanzar con nuevos proyectos y equipamiento para la producción textil que lleva adelante en su sede en el barrio de Mataderos.

 En la visita  se repasaron la actualidad y los desafíos productivos que plantea el trabajo comunitario y las oportunidades de articulación con grandes empresas para la integración a las cadenas de valor.

Al respecto, María Migliore manifestó:Sabemos que una de las barreras estructurales que impiden el crecimiento de la economía popular y social es muchas veces el acceso al financiamiento. Por eso venimos trabajando desde el Gobierno de la Ciudad en conjunto con el Banco Ciudad para generar herramientas concretas que faciliten el acceso a crédito para potenciar la producción y la comercialización del sector”.

 

Por su parte, Gastón Rossi destacó: Desde el Banco Ciudad ofrecemos líneas crediticias específicas para cooperativas y microemprendedores que potencian la producción y la competitividad, promoviendo la inclusión financiera de sectores a los cuales le resulta dificultoso el acceso al crédito. Con Red de Barrios vamos por el tercer crédito de estas características y vemos con gran satisfacción su crecimiento e integración al entramado productivo de la Ciudad y sus cadenas de valor, que van de la mano con la creación de nuevos puestos de trabajo.