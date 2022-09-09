El Banco Ciudad y una nueva subasta de inmuebles

El Banco Ciudad presenta dos nuevas subastas de inmuebles con herencias vacantes, que se realizan por cuenta y orden de la Procuración General de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. El 19 y 21 de septiembre próximos saldrán a remate, de manera online, 11 departamentos, 1 casa, 1 local comercial y 1 lote para desarrollo inmobiliario ubicados en CABA y cuyos precios de base y venta son en pesos. Los interesados pueden inscribirse hasta el día 16/9 en el caso de los remates del día 19, y hasta el 19/9 para los del día 21.

Los inmuebles que salen a remate se encuentran en los barrios de Palermo, Caballito, Retiro, Recoleta, Flores, San Nicolás, Monserrat, Liniers, Monte Castro, Constitución y Almagro; hay departamentos de entre uno y cuatro ambientes cuyos valores oscilan entre 6 y 65 millones de pesos.

La nueva modalidad online de subastas públicas lanzada a comienzos de 2020 presenta gran dinamismo en el rubro inmuebles en general, alcanzando una efectividad mayor al 90% para propiedades ofertadas en moneda nacional, y de más del 50% para las unidades en dólares. Durante 2022 se llevan vendidos en subasta 24 inmuebles por herencias vacantes, por una suma total que supera los $ 390 millones.