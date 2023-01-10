El Bebe se va de TN

El Bebe Contepomi tomó la decisión de irse de la pantalla del Grupo Clarín. Tras tres décadas, con un breve intermedio que estuvo en América, el especialista del rock, manifestó que se va en buenos términos para emprender otros caminos. Si bien Intrusos había informado que el Bebe iba a mandar una carta documento, el protagonista desmintió la especie.