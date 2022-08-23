El blooper de Cristina con Chancalay

La vicepresidenta asoció el apellido con un jugador de Racing, pero se trataba de un puntero de la Villa 20.

Durante su extensa exposición, Cristina Kirchner leyó varios mensajes del ex secretario de Obras Públicas José López. Uno de esos mensajes se refería a un tal Chancalay, a quien la vicepresidenta asoció erróneamente con el jugador de Racing.

“El que banca a Chancalay es un tal Gustavo Mola, de Angelici. Todo es parda que Caputo y otra empresa construyan”, decía el mensaje.

El periodista Juan Cruz Sanz contó en Twitter que en realidad Chancalay era Marcelo Chancalay, un puntero de la Villa 20, empleado planta permanente del ministerio de Desarrollo porteño, que se metió en la obra pública con su empresa MACH SA.

Más tarde, Cristina tuvo que admitir el error: ‘Identifiqué erróneamente al Chancalay que figuraba en los mensajes del teléfono de José López con un jugador de Racing. No… El Chancalay del teléfono de López es un puntero histórico del macrismo de CABA”.

 