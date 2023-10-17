El blooper de Kicillof: “Ni Massa ni Milei te lo van a resolver”

La entrevista radial venía bien hasta que el gobernador se fue de boca. “Vos podes tenes problemas … Ni Massa ni Milei te lo van a resolver”, lanzó Kicillof. El video se hizo viral y fue replicado por varios candidatos de Juntos por el Cambio.