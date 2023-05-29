El bulto tapó el homenaje a Gallardo

Aparte estuvieron las comparaciones en que el rostro es parecido al de Burlando.

La gracia del detalle prominente que la escultora le dio a la entre pierna de la estatua de Gallardo , generó todo tipo de comentarios que terminaron siendo el dominante de la noticia en el acto homenaje al Muñeco.

Le escultora justificó el “detalle” diciendo que quiso representar el folclore de la hinchada. También estuvieron los que vieron parecidos en como se trabajó el rostro al del abogado mediático , Burlando

 

 

 