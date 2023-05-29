El Cadete quiere una interna entre Massa y Grabois

El humorista K , que se presentaría como Jefe de Gobierno, opinó que seria un error grave evitar las PASO en el FdT.

Pedro Rosemblat, conocido como El Cadete, salió a mancar la realización de las PASO para potenciar el FdT. Alineado a Juan Grabois, el humorista K se presentaría como candidato a jefe de Gobierno porteño.

En dialogo con Azzaro por streaming , proyecto como que seria interesante en el debate de ideas que la PASO nacional del oficialismo sea entre Grabois -Massa.  “No quiero el dedo de Cristina aunque se que es la que nos debe indicar el camino”, aseveró en el mano a mano con el periodista deportivo.

Al referenciar el fenómeno Milei, El Cadete evaluó que no llegara a entrar al balotaje. A la vez , el entrevistado se mostró admirador de Riquelme por lo que fue como jugador y ahora que se la anima al Macrismo dentro de Boca.