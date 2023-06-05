El canal Extra tras amagar con su debut el 25 M, ahora busca visibilidad en la grilla

Está fuera del aire haciendo pruebas piloto. Victor Hugo y ex c5n esperan relanzamiento.

Una historia entreverada para tan poca vida. El canal EXTRA, un proyecto oficialista con la cabeza como conductor del uruguayo, Victor Hugo Morales , debutó un 25 de mayo , y se guardó volviendo a modo piloto.

En la calle Oro, barrio de Palermo, donde se emplazan los modernos estudios, hay permanente pruebas de sus conductores mientras que políticamente se cierran detalles no menores como por que cable tendrán grilla garantizada,

El ENACOM procura cerrar a los dos paradores de cable principales y ubicar el nuevo canal EXTRA en la grilla de los canales de noticias.

El 25 de Mayo para este proyecto mediático kirchnerista fue la prueba de fuego con gran despliegue de móviles en la movilización del ultimo discurso de Cristina. Fue como una jornada de señal de ajuste y al salir solo por streaming, la repercusión fue muy débil.

La rivalidad de que integre la grilla de canales de noticias tiene mayores reparos en el fuego amigo, ya que el Grupo Indalo ha puesto el grito en el cielo a la Susanas gubernamentales. Hay miedo en que la pauta oficial se deba dividir en dos , en tiempos de retirada.

Las autoridades de C5N pusieron en claro a su personal que no pueden trabajar en los dos canales , en medio del pluriempleo que domina el sistema actual en los medios.

Detrás del nuevo canal está la figura del abogado , Franco Bindi , muy cercano al chavismo . Entre las figuras además de Victor Hugo estará Carlos Campolongo. Hay muchos periodistas en formación , jóvenes y ex C5N.

 