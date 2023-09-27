El caso Chocolate explota también en el Senado bonaerense

En las próximas horas, se espera un testimonio de una mujer que tendría grabadas conversaciones con el entorno de una ex senadora peronista  .  La mujer buscará declarar como testigo de identidad reservada. Tiene miedo de represalias . Hasta ahora, el escándalo de las tarjetas de debito manipuladas por Chocolate sacudió al cuerpo de la Cámara Baja de la legislatura. Resto del mostraría que la contaminación es total , transversal y de hace tiempo,