El caso de “Chocolate” interpela a toda la política bonaerense, que sigue en silencio

El poder en la Legislatura está en manos de Insaurralde y KIcillof pero también hay representantes del PRO y la UCR.

El escándalo de “Chocolate” Rigau, el puntero detenido cuando estaba retirando dinero de 48 cunetas bancarias, puso en jaque a todo el arco político de la provincia de Buenos Aires. Aunque el puntero responde al PJ y al Frente Renovador de Sergio Massa, también incomodó al PRO y a la UCR de la provincia de Buenos Aires. ¿Por qué? Porque la pyme que comandaba “Chocolate”, con vecinos y amigos que prestaban sus nombres para cobrar sueldos de 500 mil pesos, no sería la única en la Legislatura bonaerense.

Hoy la presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados está a cargo de Federico Otermín, un hombre de Insaurralde. Pero debajo aparecen hombres de la oposición como Adrián Urrelli, hoy jefe de campaña de Néstor Grindetti para la gobernación bonaerense.

Eso explica que la oposición tardó casi dos semanas en reaccionar. Recién esta semana presentaron una denuncia para que se investigue las cajas de la Legislatura. Esa presentación la firmaron Ricardo López Murphy, Maria Eugenia Talerico y Javier Iguacel, que ya había propuesto implementar recortes en el presupuesto de ambas cámaras cuando se candidateaba como gobernador.

La política estaba incómoda con el caso de “Chocolate” y accionó para que la Cámara de Apelaciones anulara la causa. Igualmente, no todo está terminado. El fiscal general ya anunció que apelará y luego intervendrá la Cámara de Casación. Para el sistema político lo ideal es que todo se investigue después de las elecciones generales.