El chef de Macri escrachó a famosos por manguear canje de comida

Se trata del chef de cocina de autor, Dante Liporace, quien recibió en su celular una serie de pedidos de un intermediario de famosos para ir a comer gratis en uno de sus restaurantes, ubicado atrás del Paseo Alcorta.

Entre los famosos involucrados figuraron Virginia  Gallardo y Viviana Saccone, quienes reaccionaron con furia al verse escachadas por el afamado cocinero. Ellas desmintieron haber tenido algo que ver con el mangazo.