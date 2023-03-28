El chico salteño que hizo llorar a Scaloni

La ternura personificada en uno pibe que trasmitió en la fiesta de la Conmebol para los Campeones del Mundo, todo el amor a una camiseta. Se trata de José , el chico salteño que fue tomado como un amuleto de la suerte por la Scaloneta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbhLxBO6e4U

 