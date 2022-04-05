El Chino Navarro criticó el corte en la 9 de Julio y la pasó mal en C5N

Calificó la protesta como “salvaje” y enfrentó las críticas de algunos panelistas.

El Chino Navarro se sometió a la mesa de panelistas picante que tiene el programa de Pablo Duggan y no la pasó bien. La entrevista se complicó a partir del momento en que calificó el corte en la 9 de Julio, a manos del Polo Obrero, como “salvaje”.

Varios de los panelistas le recordaron su pasado reciente como dirigente del Movimiento Evita. La más enardecida fue Cynthia Garcia. “Quien te ha visto y quien te ve”, arrancó la panelista más cristinista de C5N.

Navarro aguantó todas la críticas y bancó estoico su defensa del gobierno y sus críticas al corte más largo en la 9 de julio.