El chivo Rossi pica en punta por Jefatura de Gabinete en medio de un GH en la Rosada

La salida que anticipamos de Manzur provoca otra vez la desnudez de un presidente sin volumen de juego.

Habrá un obligado cambio de Jefe de gabinete, ya que Manzur definió irse a la campaña tucumana. Su caso no es como otros funcionarios que hicieron las valijas por pedido de La Cámpora. El aceitunero tiene autonomía de ellos pero también del presidente.

La movida la habíamos adelantado en este medio. Lo increíble es que u. cargo que después del presidente y el ministro de economía , es el más importante desde lo jerárquico sigue boyando en la indefinición (dicen que anunciará el nombre el 15 de febrero) y la flacura del gobierno lo transforma en un. hecho casi anecdótico.

Manzur se va en serio, a partir de febrero, para aportar a la ruleta electoral

De la terna que asoma quien tiene mayores posibilidades es el Chivo Rossi, actual titular de la AFI. De ser así, lo que mayor complejidad representa es quién lo sustituirá en la agencia de Inteligencia. ¿ Pepe Albistur?

Alberto, en medio de este Gran Hermano en la Rosada, lanzó la convocatoria de una Mesa Política para ordenar la interna del FdT en vistas al proceso electoral. Su eco ha sido amortiguado por la falta d interés que despertó e Instituto Patria, que se resiste en darle al presidente ese protagonico.

A la vez, el presidente se muestra incapaz de correr al ministro de Interior Wado de Pedro con quien mantiene una pública diferencias de estilo y. quien seria el representante de la candidatura presidencial del ala dura del frente gobernante.

Tolosa Paz se transformó en una vocera encendida de los verdaderos sentimientos de Alberto quién prefiere seguir callando algunas cosas para mantener aggiornado el enfrentamiento con Cristina. En este GH muy pocos se quieren quedara con la marca de la Casa.

 

 