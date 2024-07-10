El círculo de casta brasileña que dejó afuera al DT

Fue categórica la diferencia entre Brasil y Uruguay en la previa de la definición por penales. Los de la verdeamarela dejaron afuera del círculo de arenga al DT, Dorival Júnior. El técnico definió todas las intepretaciones como “un absurdo”. En tanto, el Loco Bielsa hisnotizó a los de la celeste con su charla antres de la definición.