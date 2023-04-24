El clic de la lapicera de Moreau que pone nerviosos a los testigos

El historico diputado de origen radical lleva el pulso de los interrogatorios en el juicio a la Corte.

El diputado k, Leopoldo Moreau se distingue en sus interrogatorios a testigos , en general jerárquicos administrativos del Alto Tribunal, por ser muy agudo en sus intervenciones , con un detalle: hacer constante clic con su lapicera. ¿ Un toc o una estrategia para desestabilizar a los testigos?

El caso es muy comentado . En uno de los encuentros de la Comisión, se hizo ostensible con una de las responsables de firma de los pagos de cheques en la obra social de la Corte, caso salpicado de sospechas que pone en el epicentro la responsabilidad del cortesano Maqueda.

La testigo Guadalupe Burgos estuvo muy nerviosa durante su declaración . Los dichos de la testigo dejaron en claro lo vidrioso del manejo de los fondos de la obra social. Titubeó en varias de las preguntas que le hicieron miembros del oficialismo. Burgos es sindicada como sobrina política del ministro de la Corte, aunque ella desmintió cualquier tipo de parentesco.

Guadalupe no fue precisa sobre los procesos administrativos del manejo de fondos ni cómo llego a tener tamaña responsabilidad sin contar con una experiencia que al acreditara. La testigo pasó de forma récord de mensa de entrada a la firma de cheques.

El ruidito del clc de la lapicera de Moreau la inquietaba en cada una de sus intervenciones. El legislador balbuceó, al terminar el interrogatorio : “lo lamento mucho”.

El caso de la obra social y sus supuestos desmanes es uno de los capítulos que abrió el kirchnerismo para sentar en en banquillo de los acusados a los miembros de la Corte. En la interna de la Corte este ítem tiene divididos a Maqueda , Rosatti y Rosenkrantz vs Lorenzetti quien fue quien a través de uno de sus hombres de confianza levantó las sospechas sobre los manejos de la obra social . En los últimos dias , los tres de mayoría expulsaron a Héctor Daniel Marchi,  quien se desempañaba como Secretario Administrativo de la Corte.

 

 

 

 