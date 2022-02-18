El conductor que vuelve de vacaciones y se preocupó con el paro

El conductor del prime time leyó las noticias desde el Caribe y no dudó en mandar mensajes a sus contactos en Aerolíneas para saber si su vuelo de regreso corría peligro. Le explicaron que en realidad el conflicto es mucho menos de lo que se dijo en los medios. De hecho, este viernes hubo pocos vuelos reprogramados.

El conductor respiró aliviado.

El paro del gremio Atepsa es por plata, reclaman un 60% para cerrar el 2021 en lugar de un 55%, pero también hay otros condimentos porque en abril habrá elecciones internas. A nadie se le escapa esa dato.