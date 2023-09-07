El consultor TImerman pidió condenar la actitud de la candidata a vice de Milei

Raúl Timerman cuestionó que la sociedad no condene masivamente la actitud de la candidata a vice de Milei. Se refirió a la visita a las cárceles donde están los genocidas. Villarruel visitó , entre otros, a quien torturó a Jacobo Timerman.