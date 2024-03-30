El “Coti” Nosiglia reveló anécdotas del Pacto de Olivos: el lugar secreto y el jogging de Duhalde

El dirigente radical dio una nota y contó detalles de ese momento histórico.

Enrique Nosiglia, el histórico dirigente radical, dio una entrevista con el periodista Rodis Recalt y reveló detalles desconocidos de la previa del Pacto de Olivos que desencadenaron en la reforma constitucional de 1994 que le posibilitó la reelección a Carlos Saúl Menem.

El “Coti” fue entrevistado para podcast “Generación 94” en Spotify, dedicada a la reforma de la Constitución Nacional de 1994 en Santa Fe.

Entre otros detalles, destacó una reunión previa al Pacto de Olivos en la casa del ex canciller Dante Caputo, que estaba en la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas (ONU), en Nueva York. “Eso se inicia en una reunión que se hace en Olivos, donde estaba el presidente Menem, Eduardo Bauzá y Luis Barrionuevo que le transmiten la invitación de Alfonsín a Menem y el presidente acepta la invitación”, reveló Nosiglia a 30 años de la reforma constitucional.

“El doctor Alfonsín le transmite a través mío que la reunión tiene que ser en un lugar muy discreto y que no debía enterarse nadie y acordamos que el mejor lugar era la casa de Dante Caputo que estaba a la vuelta de (la Quinta de) Olivos. Dante estaba en Nueva York, no se le podía decir que se le iba a usar la casa y Alfonsín me dijo que fuera a ver a Anne (Morel, esposa de Caputo)”, rememora el dirigente radical.

Por el peronismo, fueron Ramón Hernández, Menem, Bauzá, Barrionuevo y Eduardo Duhalde, que llegó en jogging porque no se imaginaba lo que iba a pasar ese día.