El crimen del ingeniero dejó expuesto al ministro de Seguridad, escrachado en el US Open

Eugenio Burzaco estaba en Nueva York cuando ocurrió el hecho. Larreta ordenó que regrese.

El video circuló por las redes sociales hace menos de 48 horas. Se lo veía el ministro de Seguridad Eugenio Burzaco en las tribunas del US Open, viendo un partido del argentino Juan Martín Cerúndolo. Ese video adquirió hoy otra significancia tras el crimen del ingeniero Mariano Barbieri, apuñado en los bosques de Palermo, a pocas cuadras de la casa de Horacio Rodriguez Larreta.

Trascendió que el jefe de Gobierno ordenó de inmediato que Burzaco regrese al país. El encargado de comunicarse con el ministro fue el jefe de Gabinete Felipe Miguel, que estuvo a cargo de la Seguridad luego de la salida de Marcelo D’Alessandro.

Burzaco asumió a fines de marzo. Luego de las PASO, viajó a Estados Unidos con la excusa de una agenda de reuniones en la OEA y en el FBI. Pero su video en el US Open lo dejó expuesto.

“El ministro de seguridad porteño está de vacaciones en EEUU viendo tenis!!! Esto sucede porque se saben impunes. Estan convencidos que estas actitudes no tienen costo politico, pero el 22 de octubre se les termina”, se quejó Leandro Santoro, candidato a jefe de Gobierno por Unión por Todos.

El crimen del ingeniero expuso la falta de seguridad en la zona de los bosques de Palermo y la falta de reacción de la Policía. Por si fuera poco, un cronista de C5N encontró el cuchillo que habría utilizado el homicida. El comisario de la zona, improvisado vocero ante la ausencia del ministro viajero, dijo que no lo habían encontrado antes porque “no había luz”.

El hecho también expuso las internas y las críticas por la gestión de la Seguridad en los últimos meses.

 

 