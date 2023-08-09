El crimen de Morena puso en vilo a la política y a la sociedad a 4 días de las PASO

La nena, de 11 años, murió tras ser atacada por dos motochorros. El impacto en los candidatos.

Otra vez un crimen atroz en la provincia de Buenos Aires puso en vilo a toda la sociedad y al mundo político, que decidió suspender momentáneamente los actos de campaña. Morena Domínguez, de 11 años, murió tras ser atacada por dos motochorros cuando estaba por ingresar al colegio, en zona de Lanús Oeste.

Los delincuentes la abordaron para robarle su mochila. La nena llegó 8:30 al hospital y falleció a la 9:20 por un paro cardiorrespiratorio producto de las heridas que sufrió.

Vecinos de la zona salieron a las calles y hubo incidentes en la comisaría.

El crimen tuvo impacto en la política a 4 días de las PASO. El intendente de Lanús, Néstor Grindetti, y candidato a gobernador de Juntos Por El Cambio con Patricia Bullrich, suspendió la campaña tras el asesinato de Morena. Lo mismo hizo Kravetz, que canceló su agenda proselitista.

También cancelaron la agenda el gobernador bonaerense, Axel Kicillof, y otros precandidatos como Patricia Bullrich, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta y Martín Lousteau.

“Otra vez el dolor. Ahora con el asesinato de Morena, de 11 años. Todo mi acompañamiento y apoyo a la familia y amigos. No podemos seguir viviendo con tanta angustia y miedo. Esto no da para más. Transformaron a la Argentina en un país invivible”, tuiteó Patricia Bullrich.

“Hacete cargo Patricia”, le contestó la periodista Nancy Pazos, que recibió críticas en las redes sociales.

El ministro de Seguridad de Lanús, Diego Kravetz, se mostró enfurecido por el crimen de Morena Domínguez. “Son siempre los mismos, 15 mocosos que entran y salen de prisión”, se quejó el funcionario comunal.