El cruce entre Brancatelli y un diputado por una mochila

Diego Brancatelli acusó al diputado Ricardo Lopez Murphy de utilizar una mochila para trasladar coimas. El periodista ultra K retuiteó una foto donde se lo ve al Bulldog y agregó el mensaje: “Lopez Murphy ya directamente con la mochila. Ni disimulan”.

Lopez Murphy, que utiliza esa mochila con habitualidad, lo cruzó con ironía: “En la mochila llevó tus lágrimas, Diego”. 