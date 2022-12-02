El cruce entre hinchas argentinos de Maradonianos a fundamentalistas de Messi

La selección de Scaloni parece eludir grietas políticas . Sin embago, late una pica fuerte entre los que creen que Diego fue insuperable y las nuevas generaciones del actual 10.

El hecho transcurrió en una barbería mientras Bélgica quedaba afuera del mundial. Un veterano se enprolijaba la barba , a falta de otras cosas, Al lado una adolescente contaba que había leído que Maradona había errado un penal en México 86. El cincuentón corrigió al joven atrevido:

“¿ De dónde sacaste esa información? “. Finalmente , le demostró que se trataba de una fake news y la dignidad de la vieja guardia futbolera quedó en alto.

El estudiante secundario defendió la humanidad de Lio ante el yerro del penal ante Polonia, basándose en una falsa noticia que populó en las redes, con clara intencionalidad,

Si uno resumiera en una serie de tópicos, sobre argumentos de uno y del otro lado de ambas religiones futboleras , la síntesis seria la siguiente:

Dogma Maratoniano. 1- Maradona salió campeón del Mundo, Messi no aún. 2- A Diego lo marcaban con fiereza mientras que al capitán actual los árbitros lo cuidan. 3- Maradona fue pasión y ADN puro argento, en cambio Messi en un astro global. 4- Maradona era un verdadero líder dentro del grupo , no creen lo mismo del jugador del PSG. 5 Diego fue puro carisma y construyó un personaje mítico, De Lio opinan que es algo anodino.

Directorio del credo de Los Messistas . 1- Messi ha sido un goleador récord 2- Ha tenido una consagración y continuidad a nivel de futbol de las grandes ligas que Maradona no pudo lograr 3- es un líder positivo ya que no se mete en escándalos.  4- Messi ha tenido conducta deportiva , y eso le dio mayor vigencia durante el tiempo 5- Dicen que Messi ha sido un jugador más completo, a la gambeta le agregó velocidad.

A nivel goles, en Mundiales para la selección, ya están igualados …

Menotti ha expresado que de Messi siempre se espera que explote en la selección como el Maradona del 86, y esto no sucederá ya que tiene  características diferentes de juego y personalidad.

En Qatar, hinchas argentinos y otros de nacionalidades que simpatizan con “Dios” y su sucesor , enlazan banderas , y distintos objetos de merchandising, con sus dos imágenes para evitar divisiones que distraigan el gran objetivo.

En fin, esta disputa seguirá por siempre o será al menos saneada con un golpe de emoción mundial si Messi logra levantar la Copa en Qatar,

Horacio Caride

 