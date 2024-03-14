El cuerpo flotando de Valentín Alsina

La imagen fue dantesca. En medio del temporal y distritos anegados , apareció en Valentín Alasina un cuerpo flotando. Los vecinos , sin autoridades a la vista, trataron de confirmar si estaba sin vida. Efectivamente estaba muerto. Se supo luego que murió por “Electrocución, insuficiencia cardíaca aguda y fibrilación auriculoventricular”. A la vez que era un joven en situación de calle.